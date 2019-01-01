BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Funeral March of a Marionette

Charles‐François Gounod & BBC Philharmonic & Yan Pascal Tortelier
COMPOSER: Charles‐François Gounod
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Yan Pascal Tortelier

More from this artist

Charles‐François Gounod Charles‐François Gounod
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from