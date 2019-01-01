BBC Music is changing. Find out more

King Arthur, Act III: 'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene

Henry Purcell & Stephen Varcoe & English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
SINGER: Stephen Varcoe
ORCHESTRA: English Baroque Soloists
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from