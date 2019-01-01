BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Polonaise from Scenes de ballet - suite in A major Op.52

Alexander Glazunov & Moscow Symphony Orchestra & Alexander Anisimov
COMPOSER: Alexander Glazunov
ORCHESTRA: Moscow Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Alexander Anisimov

Alexander Glazunov
