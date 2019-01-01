BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Phantasiestucke for clarinet (..or cello) & piano (Op.73), no.2; Lebhaft, leicht (feat. Christoph Eschenbach & The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

Steven Isserlis & Robert Schumann & Christoph Eschenbach & The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen
PERFORMER: Steven Isserlis
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
FEATURED ARTIST: Christoph Eschenbach The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen

