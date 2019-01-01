BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90, 'Italian' (2nd mvt) (feat. Nikolaus Harnoncourt)

Chamber Orchestra of Europe & Felix Mendelssohn & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
PERFORMER: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
FEATURED ARTIST: Nikolaus Harnoncourt

More from this artist

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from