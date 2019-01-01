BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Eternal source of light divine (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne)

George Frideric Handel & Elin Manahan Thomas & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Harry Christophers
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Elin Manahan Thomas
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
CONDUCTOR: Harry Christophers

George Frideric Handel
