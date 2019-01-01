BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto pastorale

Johann Melchior Molter & Kammerorchester Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Hartmut Haenchen
COMPOSER: Johann Melchior Molter
ORCHESTRA: Kammerorchester Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
CONDUCTOR: Hartmut Haenchen

