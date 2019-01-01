BBC Music is changing. Find out more

In Nativitatem D.N.J.C. Canticum, H.414: Praeludium (feat. Les Arts Florissants & William Christie)

Marc‐Antoine Charpentier & Les Arts Florissants & William Christie
COMPOSER: Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
FEATURED ARTIST: Les Arts Florissants William Christie

More from this artist

Marc‐Antoine Charpentier Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from