The Ruler of the spirits, Op 27, (Overture)

Carl Maria von Weber & BBC Philharmonic & Vassily Sinaisky
COMPOSER: Carl Maria von Weber
ENSEMBLE: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Vassily Sinaisky

