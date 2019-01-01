BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Hail, bright Cecilia (Symphony)

Henry Purcell & Gabrieli Players & Paul McCreesh
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
ORCHESTRA: Gabrieli Players
CONDUCTOR: Paul McCreesh

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from