BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

Johann Sebastian Bach & Daniel Hope & Marieke Blankestijn & Chamber Orchestra of Europe
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Daniel Hope Marieke Blankestijn
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from