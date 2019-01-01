BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Légende for violin and orchestra

Frederick Delius & Tasmin Little & BBC Philharmonic & Sir Andrew Davis
COMPOSER: Frederick Delius
PERFORMER: Tasmin Little
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Sir Andrew Davis

More from this artist

Frederick Delius Frederick Delius
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from