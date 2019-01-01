BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Venetian Boat Song (Op.30 No.6) from 'Songs Without Words', book II

Felix Mendelssohn & Jane Coop
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
PERFORMER: Jane Coop

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from