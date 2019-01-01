BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Prado verde y florido - sacred vilancico

Francisco Guerrero & Montserrat Figueras & Maite Arruabarrena & Lambert Climent & Francesc Garrigosa
COMPOSER: Francisco Guerrero
SINGER: Montserrat Figueras Maite Arruabarrena Lambert Climent Francesc Garrigosa
ENSEMBLE: Hespèrion XXI
DIRECTOR: Jordi Savall
