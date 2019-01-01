BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cruda Amarilli, che col nome ancora - madrigal for 5 voices [1600]

Benedetto Pallavicino & Cantus Cölln
COMPOSER: Benedetto Pallavicino
ENSEMBLE: Cantus Cölln

