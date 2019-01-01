BBC Music is changing. Find out more

O Mirtillo, Mirtill'anima mia (O mi fili) for 5 voices & bc (feat. Konrad Junghänel & Cantus Cölln)

Claudio Monteverdi & Konrad Junghänel & Cantus Cölln
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi
FEATURED ARTIST: Konrad Junghänel Cantus Cölln

