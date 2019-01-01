BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Der Freischütz (Overture) (feat. Vladimir Jurowski)

London Philharmonic Orchestra & Carl Maria von Weber & Vladimir Jurowski
PERFORMER: London Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Carl Maria von Weber
FEATURED ARTIST: Vladimir Jurowski

