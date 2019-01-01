BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Les Maries de la tour Eiffel - ballet-show [with members of 'Les Six'] (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra & Geoffrey Simon)

Darius Milhaud & Philharmonia Orchestra & Geoffrey Simon
COMPOSER: Darius Milhaud
FEATURED ARTIST: Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon

More from this artist

Darius Milhaud Darius Milhaud
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from