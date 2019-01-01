BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Trio sonata in D minor Wq.160 for 2 violins and continuo (H.590) (feat. London Baroque)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & London Baroque
COMPOSER: Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: London Baroque

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
