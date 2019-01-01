BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 (feat. Ton Koopman & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra)

Henry Purcell & Ton Koopman & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
FEATURED ARTIST: Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
