BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantata No 51, 'Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen'

Johann Sebastian Bach & Sebastian Philpott & Maria Keohane & European Union Baroque Orchestra & Lars Ulrik Mortensen
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Sebastian Philpott
SINGER: Maria Keohane
ORCHESTRA: European Union Baroque Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Lars Ulrik Mortensen

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from