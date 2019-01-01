BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Tu, del ciel ministro eletto

George Frideric Handel & Maria Keohane & European Union Baroque Orchestra & Lars Ulrik Mortensen
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Maria Keohane
ORCHESTRA: European Union Baroque Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Lars Ulrik Mortensen

George Frideric Handel
