BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Il Pianto di Maria, cantata, HWV 234

Giovanni Battista Ferrandini & George Frideric Handel & Maria Keohane & European Baroque Orchestra & Lars Ulrik Mortensen
COMPOSER: Giovanni Battista Ferrandini George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Maria Keohane
ORCHESTRA: European Baroque Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Lars Ulrik Mortensen

More from this artist

Giovanni Battista Ferrandini Giovanni Battista Ferrandini
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from