BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Gloria, cantata for soloists, mixed choir and orchestra in D major (RV.589)

Antonio Vivaldi & Andrej Jarc & Eva Novšak Houška & Marko Munih & Olga Gracelj
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Andrej Jarc
SINGER: Eva Novšak Houška Olga Gracelj
CONDUCTOR: Marko Munih
CHOIR: Choir Consortium Musicum
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of Slovenian Philharmonic

More from this artist

Antonio Vivaldi Antonio Vivaldi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from