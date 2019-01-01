BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Vanitas vanitatum - dialogus de Divite et paupere

Kaspar Forster & La Capella Ducale & Mona Spägele & Wilfred Jochens & Harry van der Kamp
COMPOSER: Kaspar Forster
CHOIR: La Capella Ducale
SINGER: Mona Spägele Wilfred Jochens Harry van der Kamp
ENSEMBLE: Musica Fiata Koln
CONDUCTOR: Roland Wilson
