BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Trio in C major, for flute, violin & continuo

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach & Musica Petropolitana
COMPOSER: Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
ENSEMBLE: Musica Petropolitana

More from this artist

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from