Concerto for trombone and orchestra in E flat major

Georg Christoph Wagenseil & Warwick Tyrrell & Adelaide Symphony Orchestra & Nicholas Braithwaite
COMPOSER: Georg Christoph Wagenseil
PERFORMER: Warwick Tyrrell
ORCHESTRA: Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Nicholas Braithwaite

