BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Turn of The Screw, Act 1, Variation 5, Scene 6 "The Lesson" (feat. Daniel Harding, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Julian Leang & Joan Rodgers)

Benjamin Britten & Daniel Harding & Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Julian Leang & Joan Rodgers
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: Daniel Harding Mahler Chamber Orchestra Julian Leang Joan Rodgers

More from this artist

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from