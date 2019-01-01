BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Wenn der Herr die Gefangenen zu Zion erlosen wird

Matthias Weckmann & Rheinische Kantorei & Musica Alta Ripa & Hermann Max
COMPOSER: Matthias Weckmann
CHOIR: Rheinische Kantorei
ENSEMBLE: Musica Alta Ripa
CONDUCTOR: Hermann Max

