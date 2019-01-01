BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto grosso in B flat major Op.6 No.7

George Frideric Handel & Det Norske Kammerorkester & Terje Tonnesen
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
ORCHESTRA: Det Norske Kammerorkester
CONDUCTOR: Terje Tonnesen

George Frideric Handel
