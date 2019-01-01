BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony no.2 in D minor 'Fatum'

Johan Halvorsen & Trondheim Symfoniorkester & Josep Caballé-Domenech
COMPOSER: Johan Halvorsen
ORCHESTRA: Trondheim Symfoniorkester
CONDUCTOR: Josep Caballé-Domenech

