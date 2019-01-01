BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Grand Motet "Deus judicium tuum regi da" (Psalm 71)

Georg Philipp Telemann & Veronika Winter & Andrea Stenzel & Patrick Van Goethem & Markus Schafer
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
SINGER: Veronika Winter Andrea Stenzel Patrick Van Goethem Markus Schafer Ekkehard Abele
CHOIR: Rheinische Kantorei
ENSEMBLE: Das Kleine Konzert
CONDUCTOR: Hermann Max

