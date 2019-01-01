BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Our Love Is Here to Stay (feat. Ira Gershwin & Gene Kelly)

George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin & Gene Kelly
COMPOSER: George Gershwin
FEATURED ARTIST: Ira Gershwin Gene Kelly

More from this artist

George Gershwin George Gershwin
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from