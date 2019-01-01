BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Canaries (Le bourgeois gentilhomme)

Jean‐Baptiste Lully & Le Concert des Nations & Jordi Savall
COMPOSER: Jean‐Baptiste Lully
ORCHESTRA: Le Concert des Nations
DIRECTOR: Jordi Savall

More from this artist

Jean‐Baptiste Lully Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from