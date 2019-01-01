BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sankta Lucia (feat. Svante Henryson, Markus Leoson & Trad.)

Anne Sofie von Otter & Svante Henryson & Markus Leoson & Trad.
PERFORMER: Anne Sofie von Otter
FEATURED ARTIST: Svante Henryson Markus Leoson Trad.

More from this artist

Anne Sofie von Otter Anne Sofie von Otter
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from