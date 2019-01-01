Symphony No. 2 in C, Op. 61 (feat. Michael Gielen)

Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra & Robert Schumann & Michael Gielen
PERFORMER: Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
FEATURED ARTIST: Michael Gielen

