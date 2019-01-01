Overture, 'Des nations anciens et modernes' (Overture) (feat. Nicholas Ward & Northern Chamber Orchestra)

Georg Philipp Telemann & Nicholas Ward & Northern Chamber Orchestra
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
FEATURED ARTIST: Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra

Georg Philipp Telemann
