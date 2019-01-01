Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (1st mvt)

Edward Elgar & Jacqueline du Pré & John Barbirolli & London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
PERFORMER: Jacqueline du Pré
CONDUCTOR: John Barbirolli
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra

