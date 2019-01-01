Concerto for violin, harpsichord and orchestra in C minor, BWV.1060

Johann Sebastian Bach & Andrew Manze & Richard Egarr & Andrew Manze & Risor Festival Strings
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Andrew Manze Richard Egarr
DIRECTOR: Andrew Manze
ENSEMBLE: Risor Festival Strings

