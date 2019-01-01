Alto Giove (Polifemo) (feat. Philippe Jaroussky, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer)

Nicola Porpora & Philippe Jaroussky & Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer
COMPOSER: Nicola Porpora
FEATURED ARTIST: Philippe Jaroussky Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Paul Dyer

Nicola Porpora Nicola Porpora
