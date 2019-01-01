Rinaldo HWV 7; Act 1 sc 9: Venti, turbini, prestate (feat. Philippe Jaroussky, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer)

George Frideric Handel & Philippe Jaroussky & Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
FEATURED ARTIST: Philippe Jaroussky Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Paul Dyer

George Frideric Handel
