Winter Words Op. 52: 1. At Day-close in November (feat. Ian Bostridge & Sir Antonio Pappano)

Benjamin Britten & Ian Bostridge & Sir Antonio Pappano
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: Ian Bostridge Sir Antonio Pappano

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
