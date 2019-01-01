BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Bees' Wedding, Op 67 No 4

Felix Mendelssohn & Don Banks & Sinfonia of London & Robert Irving
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
MUSIC ARRANGER: Don Banks
ORCHESTRA: Sinfonia of London
CONDUCTOR: Robert Irving

