Piano Concerto, Op 7

Ilmari Hannikainen & Arto Satukangas & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Petri Sakari
COMPOSER: Ilmari Hannikainen
PERFORMER: Arto Satukangas
ORCHESTRA: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Petri Sakari

