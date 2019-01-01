BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Prelude (Introduction) [string sextet] from Capriccio - opera in 1 act (Op.85)

Richard Strauss & Soo-Jin Hong & Soo-Kyung Hong & Henschel Quartett
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss
PERFORMER: Soo-Jin Hong Soo-Kyung Hong
ENSEMBLE: Henschel Quartett

More from this artist

Richard Strauss Richard Strauss
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from