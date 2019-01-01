BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Kyrie from Mass in D minor (Nelson Mass) (feat. The English Concert Choir)

Trevor Pinnock & Joseph Haydn & The English Concert Choir
PERFORMER: Trevor Pinnock
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
FEATURED ARTIST: The English Concert Choir

More from this artist

Trevor Pinnock Trevor Pinnock
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from