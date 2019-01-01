BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Him Who Despises Us We'll Destroy! from Peter Grimes (feat. Coro del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma & Bernard Haitink)

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Benjamin Britten & Coro del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma & Bernard Haitink
PERFORMER: Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: Coro del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Bernard Haitink

More from this artist

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from