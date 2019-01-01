BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo) (feat. Alicia de Larrocha)

Manuel de Falla & Alicia de Larrocha
COMPOSER: Manuel de Falla
FEATURED ARTIST: Alicia de Larrocha

More from this artist

Manuel de Falla Manuel de Falla
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from