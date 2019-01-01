BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Rondo brillant for piano and orchestra in A major Op 56

Johann Nepomuk Hummel & Rudolf Macudzinski & Bratislava Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra & Ľudovít Rajter
COMPOSER: Johann Nepomuk Hummel
PERFORMER: Rudolf Macudzinski
ORCHESTRA: Bratislava Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Ľudovít Rajter
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
