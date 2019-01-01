BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for flute and orchestra in D major

Georg Philipp Telemann & Wilbert Hazelzet & Musica Antiqua Köln & Reinhard Goebel
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
PERFORMER: Wilbert Hazelzet
ENSEMBLE: Musica Antiqua Köln
CONDUCTOR: Reinhard Goebel

